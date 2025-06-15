iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $33,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

