Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 6,474 shares.The stock last traded at $35.48 and had previously closed at $35.61.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,317,000 after buying an additional 3,758,630 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. ArborFi Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

