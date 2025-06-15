International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $276.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $167.50 and a 1-year high of $283.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

