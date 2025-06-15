Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.14 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

