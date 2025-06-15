Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

