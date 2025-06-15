Insider Buying: Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of EG opened at $334.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.81. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $488,588,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after acquiring an additional 720,572 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,418,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 11,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,987,000 after buying an additional 276,266 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Everest Group by 14,518.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.