Hassell Wealth Management LLC Acquires 214 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.4% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3%

JPM opened at $264.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

