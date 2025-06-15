Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270.15 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 295.80 ($4.02). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.96), with a volume of 1,113,506 shares traded.

Hammerson Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 263.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.02.

Insider Transactions at Hammerson

In other news, insider Himanshu Raja sold 44,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £106,376.51 ($144,435.18). Insiders own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

