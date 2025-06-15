GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 399 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FBIN opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

