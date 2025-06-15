First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.31 and last traded at $93.66. 8,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $833.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

