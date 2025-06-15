First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 137,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QQEW stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.85. 68,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,255. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $136.19.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1529 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

