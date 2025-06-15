First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
First Cobalt Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$162.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 30.70 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.
About First Cobalt
First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.
