Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Short Interest Down 44.2% in May

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

FSTA stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

