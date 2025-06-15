Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Takes $797,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 102,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $91.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

