Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 17,239 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $151.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $162.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

