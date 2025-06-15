F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,856,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,360.96. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,370,959. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $286.61 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.68 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.