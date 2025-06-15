Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.53 and last traded at $111.14. Approximately 9,349,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 15,604,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.73.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

