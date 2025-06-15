Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 23.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

