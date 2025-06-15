ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.97. 124,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 483,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

ESGL Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

