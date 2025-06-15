Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 137,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 139,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
