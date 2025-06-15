Dover Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2%

EPD opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

