Dohj LLC Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HCA opened at $370.76 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.18. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

