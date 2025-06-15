Dohj LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dohj LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

