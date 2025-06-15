Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $28.80. 410,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 173,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dogness (International) stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) by 227.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Dogness (International) worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

