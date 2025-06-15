Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Up 122.7% in May

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Deutsche Post stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3899 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

