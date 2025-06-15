Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 104,535 shares changing hands.
Demand Brands Price Performance
Demand Brands Company Profile
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
