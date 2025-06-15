Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,551,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

DHR stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

