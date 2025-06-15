D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $58.82 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.