CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the May 15th total of 709,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CXApp Stock Down 4.7%

CXAI opened at $0.94 on Friday. CXApp has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. CXApp had a negative net margin of 751.90% and a negative return on equity of 281.11%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

About CXApp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CXApp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in CXApp by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CXApp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

