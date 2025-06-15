CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $238,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

