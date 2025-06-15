CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 349,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 65,001 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,578,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.6%

SFLR opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $845.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.74. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Announces Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.