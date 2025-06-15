Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 894 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

