Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 12,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 19,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

