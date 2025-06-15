Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of CGTX stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

