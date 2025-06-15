CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Down 68.9% in May

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,923,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.1%

OTCMKTS:CNBX opened at $0.00 on Friday. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Featured Articles

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and technologies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Cannabics SR, an oral capsule developed for the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome.

