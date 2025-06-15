Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the May 15th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRNLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $8.70 price target on shares of Capricorn Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capricorn Metals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

About Capricorn Metals

OTCMKTS:CRNLF opened at C$6.00 on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.13.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

