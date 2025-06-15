Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.71 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

