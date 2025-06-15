Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 75.6% in May

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,234.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $14.87 on Friday. Biotage AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

