Best Waste Management Stocks To Consider – June 14th

Halliburton, Waste Management, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks represent equity shares in companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a sector underpinned by long-term contracts, regulatory mandates and growing demand for sustainable waste solutions. Their performance is driven by factors such as environmental policies, economic growth and advances in recycling and waste-to-energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,807,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,764. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,068. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $328.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Featured Articles