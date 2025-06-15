Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 512 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pentair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair Stock Down 2.4%

Pentair stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.