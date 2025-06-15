Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

