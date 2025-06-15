Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -206.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,556,264 shares of company stock worth $426,904,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

