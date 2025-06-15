Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.70. 92,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 159,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

