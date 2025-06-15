Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $7,846,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.75. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

