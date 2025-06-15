Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.87.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

