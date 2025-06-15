Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $248.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

