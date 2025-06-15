Arve Hanstveit Sells 20,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 685,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,555. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $380,400.00.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. B. Riley lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

