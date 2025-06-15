Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $225.05 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.21 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

