Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $47,991.93 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $47,991.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,065.99. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ATEC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
