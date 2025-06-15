Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Sells $47,991.93 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Karen K. Mcginnis sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $47,991.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,065.99. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.