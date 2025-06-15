Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 5% – What’s Next?

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.01. 308,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 872,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 6.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $577,551.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,031.80. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,558.88. This trade represents a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,690 shares of company stock worth $785,288. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $593,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 236.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

